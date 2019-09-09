CHEAT SHEET
ABORT, ABORT
U.S. Extracted Top Spy From Inside the Russian Government in 2017: CNN
The United States successfully extracted one of its highest-level spies from inside the Russian government in a mission completed in 2017, Trump administration officials are reported to have told CNN. One of CNN's sources reportedly claimed that the removal of the spy was partially driven by concerns that President Trump and his administration could potentially expose the spy. It's reported that the decision to carry out the mission came shortly after Trump discussed classified intelligence with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a meeting in the White House. That episode reportedly prompted intelligence officials to renew discussions about the risk of their source being exposed. The CIA denied CNN's version of events, and White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said: “CNN's reporting is not only incorrect, it has the potential to put lives in danger.”