Anger as World Cup Team Met by Sniffer Dogs Upon Arrival

Sean “Diddy” Combs is set to be released from federal prison two months earlier than expected under a revised timeline. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the 56-year-old rapper is now scheduled to leave New Jersey’s FCI Fort Dix on Feb. 23, 2028. Combs is serving a 50-month sentence after a jury convicted him in July 2025 on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. The Bureau of Prisons declined to provide the reason for the latest change, citing privacy rules. The agency noted that release dates can be adjusted because of good-conduct credits, participation in approved prison programs, or time served before sentencing. The latest reduction continues a series of changes to Combs’ sentence. His projected release date was initially set for May 2028 and later moved to April 2028. Combs continues to challenge his conviction through an ongoing appeal.
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- 1Diddy Receives New Prison Release DateSENTENCE SLASHEDHis initial release date was set for May 2028.
- 2Anger as World Cup Team Met by Sniffer Dogs Upon ArrivalWELCOME TO AMERICAA viral video showing the dogs inspecting players’ luggage has fueled accusations of humiliating treatment from the U.S. ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
Shop with ScoutedI Canceled My Facial After Trying PCA Skin's New Peel PadsTRIPLE THREATFinally, a peel pad that doesn’t wreak havoc on my sensitive, hyper-reactive skin.
- 3Oscar Winner Says She Couldn’t Understand When Co-Star SpokeDIFFICULT DIALOGUEThe actress was just starting out when she filmed a 1967 Western with the Hollywood legend.
- 4‘Dallas’ and ‘Peyton Place’ Star Dies at 98ICONIC VILLAINHe played the dastardly oilman Jeremy Wendell on “Dallas” from 1981 to 1989.
Shop with ScoutedThese CBN Gummies Help You Wind Down Without the GrogginessSLEEP ON ITCBDistillery’s sleep gummies help you fall (and stay) asleep without the next morning fatigue and brain fog.
- 5Country Star Stuns Fans With Secret Wedding RevealSURPRISE!The singer did not share the identity of his new wife.
- 6Daredevil Madonna Performer Killed in Horrific DisasterFATAL FALLAndy Lewis, who slacklined behind Madonna at the 2012 Super Bowl, died in a tandem BASE jump in Utah.
- 7Billionaire Couple Plans Lavish Destination WeddingBILLIONAIRE BABYJohn Paulson and Alina de Almeida are getting married in Monaco next June.
- 8Artist Who Humiliated Putin Shot Dead Execution-StyleCARICATURE KILLINGThe satirist had skewered the Russian elite for years.
Shop with ScoutedThis Pelvic Floor Trainer Takes the Guesswork Out of KegelsPELVIC POWERSmile Makers’ Pelvic Partner is designed to make kegels more effective.
- 9Teen Accused of Killing Stepsister on Cruise in CustodyCAGEDThe 16-year-old accused of sexually assaulting and killing his stepsister during a family cruise trip will remain in custody until his trial begins later this year.
- 10Pilot Reveals ‘Scorched’ Cabin in Mid-Flight Fire ScareOVERHEATINGThe British Airways flight to Las Vegas was midair when the pilot called in an alert.
Anger as World Cup Team Met by Sniffer Dogs Upon Arrival
Uruguay’s arrival at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has sparked controversy after members of the national team were subjected to extreme safety protocols. Upon their arrival in Miami, the players underwent a roadside luggage inspection involving sniffer dogs. Video of the search quickly went viral and sparked criticism from fans across social media. Many argued that the players were treated more like criminal suspects than elite athletes preparing to compete on soccer’s biggest stage. The incident comes amid other reported travel issues involving World Cup participants. Iraq striker Aymen Hussein was reportedly detained for nearly seven hours at Chicago O’Hare International Airport. A photographer traveling with the Iraqi team was denied entry to the United States. Although heightened security measures are common at major international events, many fans questioned why national teams were being subjected to such intensive inspections. The backlash has extended to both FIFA and U.S. authorities, with critics arguing the treatment undermines the spirit of a tournament supposed to welcome nations from around the world. Uruguay, a two-time World Cup champion, is among the most successful teams in the competition’s history.
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For more than three decades, PCA Skin has set the standard for professional chemical peels. Now, the brand is translating its signature triple-exfoliation technology into an at-home format with its new Triple Exfoliation Peel Pads. Formulated to mimic your skin’s natural renewal process, the pads harness physical, chemical, and enzymatic exfoliation to gently smooth texture, soften fine lines and wrinkles, reduce redness, and minimize the appearance of enlarged pores—all without stripping the skin of its natural oils. Each dual-sided pad features a textured side that helps manually resurface the skin without causing barrier damage or irritation, while the smooth side helps restore hydration for an instant, post-facial-level glow.
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Oscar-winning actor Sally Field has admitted that she could barely comprehend what Hollywood icon Robert Mitchum was saying to her when the pair appeared in a movie together. In an interview on the Talking Pictures podcast, Field, 79, recounted that one of her first acting roles was in the 1967 Western The Way West. She said she liked to spend time between takes alone, but sometimes Mitchum—the star of classics such as The Night of the Hunter (1955) and the original Cape Fear—would come up to talk to her. “Mitchum would sit with me, and I never could understand a single word he said,” Field said. “I don’t know if he was stoned or what, but I couldn’t string two words together. And I would go, ‘yeah, yeah,’ and [I’d laugh] and pretend I understood what he said.” Despite the lack of clear communication, Field said Mitchum made her feel welcome on set when her film career was just starting out. “The only thing that I understood that he said to me—and then I thought, did I understand that right?—he said, ‘You know, you’re one of us.’ And I went, ‘Well, OK.’” Mitchum died in 1997 at 79.
William Smithers, best known as the villainous Jeremy Wendell in the soap opera Dallas, has died at 98. Details about the date and cause of his death have not been disclosed. Smithers began his career on Broadway but quickly made his way to the big screen with roles in films such as 1956’s Attack, 1972’s Trouble Man, 1973’s Scorpio, and most famously, 1973’s Papillon, where he played Warden Barrot. The Virginia native had a lengthy career in television, starring as Peyton Mill owner David Schuster on ABC’s Peyton Place, the first primetime soap opera, in 1956. He played the dastardly oilman Jeremy Wendell on Dallas from 1981 to 1989, appearing in 50 episodes. Smithers also starred in the CBS drama Executive Suite in 1976, which resulted in a dramatic legal battle. He sued MGM after claiming the studio violated his contract, which stipulated that no more than three people could receive better billing or pay than he did. He alleged that a studio executive threatened to blacklist him if he followed through with the case. Smithers won, and the case is now part of the canon in entertainment law courses.
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Getting solid sleep feels like a real luxury these days. Whether you have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep through the night, if you’ve been struggling with getting shut-eye, you’re not alone. A 2024 Gallup poll found that 73 percent of respondents reported getting less than 8 hours of sleep per night, and 57 percent said they would feel better if they got more sleep.
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Country singer Brett Eldredge, 40, shocked fans by revealing he had secretly married a mystery woman. The country star posted a black-and-white photo of the two facing away from the camera, along with a caption sharing that they have been together and in love for the past few years. “Over the last several years, life and my perception of it have changed dramatically. I met an amazing woman who truly loves me for me, way beyond the fella with a microphone,” Eldredge wrote. “Along the way, we got married.” He did not reveal her name, where they got married, or how they met, instead choosing to share what he loves about her. “Someone who loves weird barefoot dance-offs in the living room, looking up at the night sky and wondering what lies beyond what we cannot see,” he wrote. “Someone I can have rolling belly laughs with, cry with, and go through life’s tilt-a-whirl of emotions with. Someone who inspires me with her big, beautiful heart.” He also explained why he kept their relationship private. “To me, some of the best things in life are the ones you plant and grow quietly in your sacred space, away from the noise. We value that deeply, and honestly, it soothes my soul,” the star said. Eldredge had previously hinted at having a partner in a December 2025 interview with People, where he said he had “an amazing person” in his life.
An extreme athlete famous for performing alongside Madonna during the Super Bowl halftime show in 2012 has died in a tandem jump in eastern Utah. Andy Lewis, 39, died Sunday during a BASE jump in a remote canyon outside Moab, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office said. Also killed was Danny Joe Kregel, a 68-year-old grandfather from Arizona who was harnessed to Lewis. The athlete was a towering figure in the BASE jumping and slacklining world and had long acknowledged the dangers of his profession. “It’s weird to think about how many people are dead,” he said in a 2025 documentary interview. Lewis founded BASE Jump Moab in 2018, a guiding company that strapped paying novices to seasoned jumpers for tandem leaps off desert cliffs. He claimed four straight slacklining world titles from 2008 to 2011 and set a 2011 Guinness World Record for side-surfing a slackline. Lewis vaulted from niche athlete to household name at the 2012 Super Bowl, and in 2014 crossed a slackline strung between a pair of hot-air balloons more than 4,000 feet above Nevada’s desert.
John Paulson and his fiancée, Alina de Almeida, are planning a luxurious overseas wedding as they await the birth of their second child. One of Trump’s earliest supporters, the Paulson & Co. CEO is among the most prominent figures in high finance. The Queens native made it big on Wall Street during the 2008 financial crisis by betting against subprime mortgages, taking home about $8 billion in pay in 2007 and 2008 combined. The couple, who have a 33-year age gap, welcomed their first child, Jacqueline, in 2025. According to Page Six, Paulson, 70, and De Almeida, 37, are planning their destination wedding in Monaco and are expected to have a high-profile guest list. “We chose Monaco because it’s ultra-sophisticated and elegant,” Paulson shared with Page Six. “It’s the creme de la creme of Europe.” The couple is planning their ceremony at Villa La Vigie, located on the luxurious cape of the Monte Carlo Beach, with rooms priced at around $22,000 per night, and the reception at the five-star Hotel de Paris. According to De Almeida, Paulson, who has two adult children with his ex-wife, Jenny Zaharia, “is just a great partner.” She is the founder of the health and wellness brand Effective Lifestyle and has experience working at Columbia and Cornell New York Presbyterian Hospital for her residency and clinical nutrition rotations. “My life is like a dream come true,” the soon-to-be billionaire wife says.
A Russian artist who mocked Vladimir Putin in savage caricatures was shot dead execution-style in eastern Poland on Monday. Robert Kuzovkov, 44, who worked under the pseudonym Semyon Skrepetsky, was hit by five bullets—one of them to his head—in a Biała Podlaska parking lot, roughly 600 meters from Belarus’s consulate. Police have since held two Belarusian men, 33 and 37, near that same building. A gunman opened fire twice before, in the words of prosecution spokesman Marcin Kozak, “the perpetrator approached, fired three more shots and then quickly fled the scene.” Kuzovkov had left Russia in 2021, fearing he would be persecuted because his drawings savaged Putin, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, Russian dissident Alexei Navalny and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alike. Two days before the murder, he shared one of his works portraying Kadyrov and his son Adam as pigs. Three days earlier, Skrepetsky had protested in Berlin on Russia Day, wielding a caricature pairing Putin with Joseph Stalin.
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Training your pelvic floor is a preventative wellness modality that addresses bladder control, posture, core stability, postpartum recovery, and sexual satisfaction. Kegel exercises are a great way to train the pelvic floor. Unfortunately, there’s no instruction manual… and it’s not exactly intuitive for some of us.
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A federal judge has ordered that Timothy Hudson remain in custody until his murder trial begins later this year, reversing an earlier decision. The 16-year-old, who has been charged as an adult, is accused of killing and sexually assaulting his stepsister, Anna Kepner, 18, aboard the Carnival Horizon cruise in November 2025. Hudson has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and aggravated sexual abuse charges. In a June 10 order, U.S. District Judge Edwin Torres reversed an earlier decision that allowed Hudson to live with an uncle under strict monitoring. The judge wrote that Hudson “presents a danger to himself and to others that no curfew, monitor, or custodial placement can be trusted to contain.” Although Hudson has no prior criminal record and complied with the terms of his release, Torres cited the severity of the allegations and lack of remorse. Kepner’s body was discovered hidden beneath a bed in the cabin she shared with Hudson. Authorities said she had been sexually assaulted and died from asphyxiation. Kepner was a high school senior and cheerleader; she planned to attend the University of Georgia. Her father described her as a “beautiful, bright young girl” whose future was cut short. Kepner’s father, Christopher Kepner, and Hudson’s mother, Shaunter Kepner, married in December 2024.
A pilot aboard a flight to Las Vegas triggered an alert after a cellphone caught fire and “scorched” the cabin. The British Airways Flight 271 from London landed safely at Harry Reid International Airport after the crew reported a cellphone fire to the Federal Aviation Administration. The pilot could be heard on air traffic control audio saying the phone fire “scorched the inside of the cabin,” but that the blaze was under control. While an alert was issued, a British Airways spokesperson told CBS News that the aircraft managed to land as scheduled, passengers were able to disembark safely, and no emergency was declared. It is unclear what caused the cellphone to catch fire, and the FAA said it will be investigating the incident. The FAA advises passengers to keep their cellphones in carry-on bags, not checked luggage, as lithium ion batteries used in devices such as cellphones and laptops are capable of overheating. Only lithium battery-powered rechargeable devices, such as power banks, with a capacity of less than 160 watt-hours are allowed on passenger aircraft. FAA data showed that nearly 100 battery fire incidents occurred in 2025 on planes.