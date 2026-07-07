U.S. Fans Turn on Trump After World Cup Intervention

American soccer fans are blaming President Trump for the United States Men’s National Team’s elimination from the World Cup.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino and his team were given a brutal reality check by Belgium, who cruised to a 4-1 victory.

The defeat came after Trump shocked the soccer world by leaning on his buddy, FIFA president Gianni Infantino, to review a red card given to U.S. star striker Folarin Balogun in their previous game.

Belgium broke American hearts in the round of 16. Eric Lee/REUTERS

FIFA suspended Balogun’s automatic one-game ban, which would have ruled him out of the Belgium clash, allowing him to face the European giants. The move sparked outrage around the world and even prompted the European soccer body, UEFA, to say that FIFA had crossed a line.

Any international goodwill towards the U.S. as World Cup hosts quickly evaporated—and, following their elimination from the tournament, Americans are now voicing their anger too, aiming it at Trump.

Among them was Golf Digest contributor Shane Ryan, who said, “People will think I’m crazy for this take, but I’m a big believer in the psychological impact of narratives on teams.

The Balogun affair alienated much of the soccer world and cast a shadow over the USMNT's World Cup run. Troy Wayrynen/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

“Yes, Belgium looked so much better tonight and we looked lost. But this team had a boatload of good vibes behind them, and in the last 48 hours that vanished, and replacing it was a story of implicit political corruption that turned them into the bad guys, or at least the beneficiary of the corruption.

“You can’t tell me that doesn’t put pressure on the team, change the vibe, and take a psychological toll that impacted what happened on the field. American fans, serious and casual, should be pissed at this interference. We overturned a red card and our reward was losing what made this team so much fun until now.”

Other fans posted videos of themselves giving the president the finger and saying that “everything Trump touches dies.”

People around the Country are saying that whatever Trump touches turns to Crap just like the USMNT loss to Belgium and the Knicks game he attended. pic.twitter.com/uy0dQCPcTp — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) July 7, 2026

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“Not glad we’re out but I’m glad the Balogun bs was not rewarded. Embarrassed the team and the country imo,” said Vox editorial director Astead Herndon.

Posting to its 3.2 million followers, the account Skip Bayless wrote, “It’s certainly possible Team USA would have been better off tonight fighting for their lives as the ‘hopeless underdog’ without Balogun.”

The Belgian Red Devils’ official social media account posted a picture of all-time top goalscorer Romelu Lukaku celebrating their fourth goal of the night, which he scored with startling ease, breaking American hearts. “Overturn this,” read the caption.

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USMNT tied itself in knots against a superior Belgium side. Agustin Marcarian/REUTERS

Throughout the tournament, the USMNT had worked to shake off the underdog reputation that the U.S. has historically carried in soccer. They hired a respected, top-level coach in Pochettino, who got the team playing with aggression and confidence, dominating three of their first four games of the tournament with attacking play.

“The sad thing is that this team was very diverse and tried to present a new version of the national team that was different from the corny and off-putting one that came before,” wrote Author Zito Madu on X. “Then as soon as the vibes were good, they got Trump involved. Now that’s on them forever.”

“Amazing how quickly the good vibes around this team completely evaporated in less than 24 hours,” wrote soccer writer Ben Wright. “A completely and utterly embarrassing way for the biggest moment for soccer in this country to end.”

Interest in soccer had spiked in the U.S. throughout the tournament. JESSIE ALCHEH/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Embarrassing effort from the United States. Lights were way too bright for US soccer team. Stage way too big. If we’re gonna keep creating international incidents over soccer it may be time to institute a soccer draft #usmt #soccer #usa pic.twitter.com/KRJanpBIhs — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) July 7, 2026

Barstool Sports frontman Dave Portnoy has been a consistent commentator and fan throughout the tournament, but after Monday’s game, he ripped off his USMNT jersey during a vlog.

“Listen, if we’re going to keep making an international incident, and FIFA, and like Trump’s going to bully them and s--t, and everyones going to be like the angry Amerians, we’re going to have to start instituting a draft and say hey, sorry, LeBron (James), you’re going to have to play f---ing soccer, and all these other great atheletes we got…

“I’m fine if we’re going to sit on the sidelines and just be like ‘ooo soccer, cool, cool.’

“If we’re going to create international incidents, we gotta stop having goalies who don’t know what they’re doing and a defense that gets thrown around like f---ing Christmas trees.”

Now American soccer fans will have to watch another team claim victory on their own turf. DENNY MEDLEY/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

While not everyone blamed Trump directly for the humiliation, the government was still in the firing line for a lot of fans’ venting.

“Haven’t seen America this thoroughly embarrassed on the world stage since we lost that war we started with Iran like 3 weeks ago,” one person wrote on X.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.