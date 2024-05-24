U.S. Fears Joint North Korea-Russia Military ‘October Surprise’: Report
PROVOCATION
U.S. officials are reportedly bracing for a potentially explosive North Korean military action backed by Russia right before the November presidential election, which could seriously influence voters’ choice to re-elect Joe Biden or Donald Trump. Six senior U.S. officials told NBC News that the Biden administration has been wary of the military alliance between Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, and they expect North Korea to be especially active soon. “We have no doubt that North Korea will be provocative this year,” a U.S. intelligence official said. “It’s just a matter of how escalatory it is.” Officials say Putin could tempt Kim into an “October surprise” that would throw a wild card at the U.S. presidential election because it would drag the shadow of war in the Asia-Pacific region into the contest alongside those in Ukraine and Gaza. That step could potentially boost Trump into office, as he has repeatedly made outlandish claims that the wars wouldn’t have happened on his watch.