U.S. Finally Sanctions Putin’s Rumored Girlfriend
The U.S. has finally hit Vladimir Putin’s rumored girlfriend with sanctions. Alina Kabaeva, a Russian-gymnast-turned-alleged-mistress to the Russian leader, was included on an expanded list of sanctions released Tuesday. The move comes after U.S. authorities reportedly withheld her from earlier rounds of sanctions that targeted Putin’s daughters and others close to him. Also included on Tuesday’s list were Vladimir Saldo and Kirill Stremousov, the Russian-installed leaders of the “new administration” in Ukraine’s occupied Kherson, and Konstantin Ivashchenko, the Russian-appointed mayor of occupied Mariupol.