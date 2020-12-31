U.S. Flies B-52 Bombers Over Middle East Days Before Anniversary of General Soleimani’s Death
‘COMBAT-READY CAPABILITIES’
The U.S. flew B-52 bombers over the Middle East on Wednesday for the third time in the last 45 days. Tensions have been high between the U.S. and Iran in particular under President Trump’s administration. The move comes just four days before the anniversary of the U.S. killing of General Qasem Soleimani in a drone strike. Soleimani was one of Iran’s top-ranking officials. “The United States continues to deploy combat-ready capabilities into the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to deter any potential adversary, and make clear that we are ready and able to respond to any aggression directed at Americans or our interests,” General Frank McKenzie said in a statement. “We do not seek conflict, but no one should underestimate our ability to defend our forces or to act decisively in response to any attack.” The team flew from the Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota. U.S. Central Command didn’t reveal which countries the planes flew over.