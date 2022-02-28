U.S. Gives 12 Russian Diplomats the Boot After Slamming Them as Spies
BANISHED
The White House on Monday announced that a dozen Russian diplomats will be kicked out of the country for allegedly operating as spies in the U.S. The 12 Russian nationals, who were reportedly working at the United Nations headquarters in New York, are accused of “[abusing] their privileges of residency in the U.S. by engaging in espionage activities that are adverse to our national security,” according to a statement released by Olivia Dalton, spokeswoman for the U.S. Mission to the United Nations. Though the invasion of Ukraine has prompted governments around the world to expel Russian diplomats, Dalton said in her statement that the plan to remove the dozen Russian operatives had been in the works for “months.” The news comes after Moscow declared last week it would oust its second top-ranking U.S. diplomat, Deputy Chief of Mission Bart Gorman, from Russia.