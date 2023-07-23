U.S. Golfer Brian Harman Earns First Major Title With British Open Win
JUST KEEP SWINGING
American golfer Brian Harman took home $3 million on Sunday as he placed first in the British Open, his first win in a major golf tournament. He won by six strokes and placed 13 under par. Harman’s win came after a mixed run at this year’s tournaments, which included him not qualifying for the Masters and placing 43rd overall at the U.S. Open. Harman nearly won the U.S. Open in 2017, placing second, but lost by four strokes to Brooks Koepka. His win was the largest margin of victory in a men’s major tournament since 2020, according to The New York Times. Asked by the Times prior to his win what his best golfing accomplishment was, Harman had a sense of humor. “This year will be the 12th straight year that I’ve made the FedEx Cup playoffs,” he said.