NASA Consulted About Debris Field if Chinese Spy Balloon Is Shot Down: Defense Official

Read it at CNN
The U.S. Northern Command has held talks with NASA to determine the debris field if the Chinese surveillance balloon floating over the country were to be shot down. The Pentagon initially gave President Joe Biden the choice to destroy the spy balloon, but recommended against it due to concerns over damage from debris. Spotted in Billings, Montana, late Friday, the balloon is currently moving eastward across the U.S. The Pentagon is not providing regular updates on its exact location. Meanwhile, a second Chinese surveillance balloon was just detected floating over Latin America, according to the Pentagon, which told CNN it does not appear to be heading for the U.S.