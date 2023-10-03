U.S. Government Cracks Down on Fentanyl in Sweeping Indictments
‘SCALING UP’
The U.S. government announced indictments against 14 individuals and 14 firms across Canada and China for selling chemicals to drug dealers in cartels. The action marks one of the Biden administration’s biggest crackdowns on the fentanyl epidemic, one of the deadliest drug overdose crises in years. The Drug Enforcement Administration said that Mexico and China are the biggest fentanyl sources for the U.S. and that most of the chemicals to make fentanyl flow in from China. The Treasury is also looking for anyone who benefits from the illegal drug sales and will go after their assets in addition to targeting networks trafficking the veterinary drug xyalizine, which often gets mixed with fentanyl. The Deputy Secretary of the Treasury, Wally Adeyemo said “It’s the latest step in the rapid scaling up of our work targeting the financial flows that power the global illicit drug trade.”