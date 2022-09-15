U.S. Government Has ‘Massive’ Database From Seized Phones
ALARMING
A letter sent by Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) has revealed that Customs and Border Protection told congressional members that the U.S. government has been collecting data from up to 10,000 electronic devices each year that are confiscated at travel hubs. Wyden slammed CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus for “allowing indiscriminate rifling through Americans’ private records.” Without needing warrants, officers have access to the database of information, known as the Automated Targeting System. It stores information from tablets, phones, and computers that have been collected from airports, waterway ports, and border crossings. Customs spokesperson Lawrence “Rusty” Payne said in a statement that the agency’s searches are “in accordance with statutory and regulatory authorities.” However, lawmakers are concerned that the database does not require the consent of civilians who have not been accused of any criminal activity. The Automated Target System holds electronic data for 15 years.