1

U.S. Government Hit by Exodus of STEM PhDs Under Trump

BRAIN DRAIN
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 01.28.26 10:11AM EST 
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 21: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the memorial service for political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed on September 10th while speaking at an event during his "American Comeback Tour" at Utah Valley University. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Win McNamee/Getty Images

More than 10,000 doctoral-trained experts in science, technology, engineering, math, and health fields left federal jobs last year, according to employment data released by the White House Office of Personnel Management. While those exits accounted for just 3 percent of all federal departures, they represented 14 percent of the government’s STEM Ph.D. workforce at the end of 2024, as President Joe Biden prepared to leave office and President Donald Trump returned to power. At 14 research-heavy agencies analyzed by Science, departures outpaced new hires by an 11-to-one ratio, producing a net loss of 4,224 STEM Ph.D.s. Every agency reviewed lost far more of these specialists in 2025 than in 2024. The National Institutes of Health alone saw more than 1,100 departures, up from 421 the year before. Losses were most acute at the National Science Foundation, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Energy, and the U.S. Forest Service. At the National Science Foundation, a net reduction of 205 STEM Ph.D.s amounted to 40 percent of its pre-Trump doctoral workforce. Hiring of STEM Ph.D.s fell sharply at every agency. Reductions in force accounted for relatively few exits. Most departures came through retirements or resignations, including academics whose temporary research posts were eliminated.

Read it at Science

2
NASA Plane Makes Fiery Emergency Landing After Mechanical Issue
BELLY FLOP
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 01.28.26 5:35AM EST 
NASA plane
KHOU 11 via YouTube

A NASA aircraft was forced to make a fiery emergency landing after experiencing a mechanical issue mid-flight, prompting a swift response from emergency crews on the ground. Dramatic video footage shows the NASA WB-57 aircraft catch fire as it skids on its belly along the runway at Ellington Airfield in Houston after it was forced to make an emergency landing. The plane, which was being used as a research aircraft, had two people on board at the time. Nobody was injured. A NASA spokesperson told KTVU the plane’s landing gear had failed, which caused the plane to slide gears-up. Houston airport officials temporarily closed the runway while crews worked to remove the aircraft, said Jim Szczesniak, the airport system’s director of aviation. He added that first responders, including a team from a military subcontractor and the Houston Fire Department, were on the scene. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

Read it at The New York Post

3
Capitol Police Reveal Huge Surge in Threats Against Congress
SCARY TIMES
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 01.28.26 7:39AM EST 
U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) speaks during a town hall meeting at the Urban League Twin Cities facility on January 27, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. A person holding a syringe charged the podium as Omar spoke.
U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) speaks during a town hall meeting at the Urban League Twin Cities facility on January 27, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. A person holding a syringe charged the podium as Omar spoke. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Capitol Police have sounded the alarm over a sharp increase in threats targeting members of Congress, a warning that came the same day a Minnesota congresswoman was attacked. The United States Capitol Police said cases rose in 2025 by about 57 percent compared with 2024. According to the agency’s Threat Assessment Section, officers examined 14,938 “concerning statements, behaviors, and communications” in 2025—up from 9,474 cases the previous year, marking the highest total in recent history and continuing a three‑year upward trend. Officials attributed much of the increase to the ease of posting threatening messages online, where people often act with a “false sense of anonymity,” and said reducing violent political rhetoric could help curb the surge. The report was released the same day that Rep. Ilhan Omar was sprayed with an unknown substance during a Minneapolis town hall event. A man confronted Omar during the event and tried to spray her with an unidentified substance using a syringe. Just hours before the incident, Trump had singled out Omar in a speech in Iowa, continuing his pattern of public attacks against her.

Read it at The Washington Post

4
Stephen Colbert Reveals Final Date ‘The Late Show’ Will Air
GOODBYE TOUR
Laura Esposito 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 01.27.26 6:06PM EST 
Stephen Colbert hosts 'The Late Show' on Jan. 8, 2026.
CBS

Stephen Colbert has revealed when The Late Show will end its storied 33-year run. The final episode of the CBS show will air Thursday, May 21, Deadline reported Tuesday. Colbert announced the news during an appearance on the rival program Late Night with Seth Meyers, which airs Tuesday night. In July, CBS announced that The Late Show would conclude after its current season, which wraps in May. Colbert succeeded longtime host David Letterman in the coveted time slot in 2015. “This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night,” CBS Studios President David Stapf, CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach, and CBS President and CEO George Cheeks said in a joint statement at the time. The announcement came days after CBS settled a lawsuit brought by Donald Trump—a deal Colbert later referred to as a “big fat bribe.” One month later, the company merged with Skydance, led by billionaire nepo-baby and Trump loyalist David Ellison. The Daily Beast has reached out to Paramount for comment and confirmation.

Read it at Deadline

5
Lawyer Found Dead on Flight After Falling Asleep on Mom’s Shoulder
FINAL FLIGHT
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 01.28.26 4:49AM EST 
Rachel Green
Rachel Green/Facebook

A lawyer was found dead aboard a commercial flight after falling asleep on her mother’s shoulder. Rachel Green, 44, from Minnesota, was travelling on a Delta flight from Minneapolis to London on April 30 last year when she dozed off on her mother’s shoulder and never woke up, a U.K. coroner’s court heard this week. The lawyer, who specialized in insurance, was travelling to conduct research for a novel she was writing. Cabin crew were unable to revive Green after she became unresponsive during the flight. Court testimony revealed she had multiple prescription drugs in her system, along with melatonin, cannabinoids, and a low level of alcohol, and suffered from a preexisting heart condition that officials said likely contributed to her death. Her sister later questioned why Green was prescribed several medications despite abnormal heart test results and without being referred to a cardiologist. “I wonder why she was never referred to a cardiologist before being prescribed this combination,” Carney said. “My sister was the absolutely most incredible and selfless person in this world.” Coroner Lydia Brown recorded a verdict of death by misadventure, saying: “This lady simply died whilst on a flight.”

Read it at The Sun

6
Beloved Meteorologist Killed in Plane Crash
TV PERSONALITY GONE
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 01.27.26 10:01PM EST 
Roland Steadham
Idaho News 2

A meteorologist in Idaho died in a tragic plane crash on Tuesday. Roland Steadham, 67, with KBOI, a CBS affiliate in Boise, was aboard a plane with one other person that crashed on the Payette River near Emmett, the station announced in a statement. “For the past decade, Roland Steadham guided people through storm after storm in Idaho. He loved to study the weather and shared it with people across Idaho,” it read. “Roland’s excitement for the weather was contagious. He helped forecast in cities coast to coast, but fortunately, he made the Boise area his home. Roland trained countless Meteorologists who continue to inform the public across the country.” Outside of work, Steadham was “widely respected as an accomplished pilot,” according to the station. “Roland operated a small aircraft out of Emmett. It was a hobby he enjoyed and often would share stories about local pilots and their accomplishments.” He is survived by his wife, Erin, and six children and grandchildren.

Read it at KBOI

7
Trump’s ‘Apocalypse Now’ Moment Is Playing Out in Minneapolis: Wolff
ON THIN ICE
Michael Wolff
Updated 01.27.26 2:39PM EST 
Published 01.27.26 12:45PM EST 
Donald Trump photo illustration
Illustration by Eric Faison/The Daily Beast

Are we at the beginning of the end, or have we just truly begun? I recently ran into a billionaire titan of industry-type who, with incredulity, wondered how this could possibly go on for three more years. The answer, as rhetorical as the question, was, of course, that it could. Minneapolis certainly might seem to be a reckoning that he can’t avoid, a crisis large enough to demand a rethinking of attitude as well as strategy, but we know that President Trump is extraordinarily uninformed and unread about the underlying issues of any policy choice. He is an old-fashioned tin-pot dictator, marked by delusion, grandiosity and cruelty. That’s the basis, over the last year, of some of the most far-reaching moves and dictates—executive orders—by the federal government in modern times. But even here, it is not what it might seem, power for the purposes of some social and political vision. Rather, it is more that he wants power because otherwise someone else will have it. It is domination for the sake of domination. Chaos and conflict begin anew for him every day. We all live in Minneapolis. That, I’m afraid, is the answer.

Click through to Michael Wolff’s HOWL to read more insight on Trump’s mindset, and what comes next—in Minneapolis and beyond.

8
Reality Star Injured in Life-Threatening Motorcycle Accident
LUCKY TO BE ALIVE
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.27.26 1:41PM EST 
Corey ‘Big Hoss’ Harrison on January 30, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Corey ‘Big Hoss’ Harrison.

Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage/Getty Images

Corey Harrison, the star of the reality TV show Pawn Stars, broke his ribcage in 11 places after a serious motorcycle accident. The pawnshop owner told his Instagram followers on Monday about the injuries that he had sustained, alongside photos of his roughed-up face and images of his breaks on X-rays. But he’s not letting the injury keep him down for too long. According to his post, Harrison will be out after three nights in the hospital, and plans to keep his dedicated fans in the loop on his YouTube program, The Corey Harrison Show. Harrison’s representative told Entertainment Weekly he will spend the next six weeks on bed rest and will miss his father’s wedding because of the fractures. The star jokingly apologized for his nonattendance on Instagram, writing, “Sorry, Pops, looks like I’m missing your wedding.” Harrison has been one of the stars of Pawn Stars since 2009, working alongside his father as they take on people’s things in hopes of finding treasure at their family’s pawnshop. The show went on an indefinite hiatus in 2025 and it is now uncertain if it will return to the air at all.

Read it at New York Post

9
Beloved Morning Show Personality Dies at 80
EAT RIGHT
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.27.26 10:57AM EST 
Peter Napolitano, also known as Produce Pete.
Peter Napolitano, also known as Produce Pete. Facebook

TV personality Peter Napolitano, better known to viewers as ‘Produce Pete,’ has died at 80. NBC New York announced the death of its longtime weekend contributor on Monday. Napolitano was a fixture on Weekend Today in New York for more than 30 years, where he shared tips on picking the best fruits and vegetables, simple recipes, and grocery-store know-how. He became beloved for his upbeat delivery and signature sign-off: “If you eat right, you’re going to live right!” A New Jersey native, Napolitano often spoke on air about his Italian immigrant roots. He grew up working in his family’s produce business, later expanding it into a successful seasonal operation before closing the store in 2006. In a 2025 interview on the Today Show, he credited his unlikely TV career to chance. “My father came here from Italy. No education, no nothing,” he said. “I got lucky 35 years ago when someone was in my store and put me on a local show.” Closing the tribute, Eric Lerner, President of NBC New York, expressed his condolences to Napolitano’s family, who are survived by his wife, Bette, and their two children and seven grandchildren.

Read it at The Independent

10
Scientists Develop Powder to Whiten Teeth With Toothbrush Vibrations
GOOD VIBRATIONS
Vic Verbalaitis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.27.26 1:35PM EST 
Teeth whitening powder study
ACS Nano Vol 20 Issue 2

Scientists in China have developed a prototype powder that can whiten teeth with just vibrations from a toothbrush. The compound, called BSCT, is a nondestructive alternative to the traditional peroxide-based teeth-whitening agents often used in dental offices, which can damage enamel and irritate the gums. The study, published in the American Chemical Society Nano Journal, explores the use of BSCT to both protect and brighten teeth when activated by the vibrations of an electric toothbrush. The BSCT powder generates a small electric field when vibrated—similar to how quartz crystals power watches—which then causes chemical reactions that break apart stain-causing molecules. Using artificially stained human teeth, researchers found that brushing with BSCT resulted in brighter, visibly whiter teeth and helped regenerate damaged enamel. “This work offers a safe, at-home teeth whitening strategy integrating whitening, enamel repair and microbiome balance for long-term oral health,” Min Xing, a co-author of the study, said.

Read it at The Independent

