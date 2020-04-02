CHEAT SHEET
Gun Sales Reach Second Highest Level on Record
STOCKPILING
Read it at The New York Times
Around two million guns were bought in the U.S. last month, according to national data compiled by The New York Times. The surge in gun sales as coronavirus spreads across the country is second highest on record, after January 2013, the month when President Obama began his second term in office and the Sandy Hook School shooting raised calls for increased gun legislation. “People are nervous that there’s a certain amount of civil disorder that might come if huge numbers of people are sick and a huge number of institutions are not operating normally,” said Timothy Lytton, a law professor at Georgia State University.