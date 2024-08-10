U.S. Gymnast Jordan Chiles May Lose Olympic Bronze Medal
NO GIVE BACKS
Jordan Chiles might lose her bronze medal after the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that the inquiry that moved the Olympic gymnast from fifth to third in the women’s floor final—was improperly granted, citing the inquiry being submitted one minute after the deadline. The court clarified that the ruling only applied to Chiles’ score, leaving a potential redistribution of medals to the Federation Internationale de Gymnastique. Appeals by the Romanian Gymnastics Federation prompted the CAS ruling after Chiles’ score increase bumped two of its athletes down in the rankings. The ruling would mean Romania’s Ana Barbosu takes the bronze behind gold medalist Rebeca Andrade of Brazil and silver medalist Simone Biles. USA Gymnastics said they were “devastated” by the ruling while Chiles took to Instagram Stories writing she is “taking this time and removing myself from social media for my mental health.”