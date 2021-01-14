Javanka’s Secret Service Detail Pay $3K/Month to Use a Toilet: WaPo
DOWN THE DRAIN
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, who live in a house with six bathrooms, can’t spare one for the Secret Service agents tasked with protecting their lives. Instead, the government rents out a basement bathroom from their neighbor, to the tune of $3,000 a month, The Washington Post reports. This arrangement has been in place since 2017, meaning taxpayers have shelled out $100,000 because the president’s daughter and son-in-law refuse to let Secret Service agents answer nature’s call in their house. “It’s the first time I ever heard of a Secret Service detail having to go to these extremes to find a bathroom,” one law enforcement official told the Post.
A White House spokesperson claimed it was the Secret Service’s decision not to allow agents inside but a law enforcement source said it was done at Javanka’s request.