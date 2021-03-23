U.S. Health Officials Say AstraZeneca’s Latest Trial Data Could Be ‘Outdated’
SHOW YOUR WORK
On Monday morning, the drugmaker AstraZeneca released some pretty impressive figures from a U.S. trial that showed its coronavirus vaccine prevents all severe disease from COVID-19. But federal health officials released a rare statement early Tuesday that appears to cast some doubt on those encouraging results. In a statement after midnight, the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases—which is headed by Dr. Anthony Fauci—said the independent committee that’s overseeing the trial has “expressed concern that AstraZeneca may have included outdated information from that trial, which may have provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data.” It didn’t elaborate on exactly what data could be outdated, or how the potentially outdated data could have skewed the results. AstraZeneca hasn’t yet responded to the unusual statement.