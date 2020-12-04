U.S. Hiring Slows Down for Fifth Straight Month as Pandemic Takes Grip Once Again

Read it at AP
The coronavirus pandemic is getting worse and worse in America—and, in turn, so is the job market. Employers slowed down hiring last month as COVID-19 cases, deaths, and hospitalizations surged to record levels. Some 245,000 jobs were added in November, which is the fewest since April and the fifth consecutive monthly decrease, according to the Associated Press. The number is way down from the 610,000 jobs added in October. The unemployment rate saw a slight decrease from 6.9 percent to 6.7 percent, but that is still high when compared to pre-pandemic levels. The U.S. economy remains around 10 million jobs down from before the pandemic.