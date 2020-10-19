U.S. Hits a Million Air Passengers a Day for First Time in Seven Months

Read it at TSA
The TSA announced Monday morning that for the first time since March 16, the U.S. had more than a million air passengers a day. Historically, airports saw between 2 and 2.5 million passengers coming through each day. Numbers plummeted in April to below 100,00 and stayed in low 100,00s in May. The aviation industry got hopeful in June as it slowly ticked back up to half a million, but as more waves of coronavirus outbreaks hit over the summer, numbers remained around half a million, while occasionally ticking up on holiday weekends.