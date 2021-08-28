U.S. Hits ISIS With Airstrike in Retaliation for Kabul Airport Attack

The United States targeted the Islamic State with an airstrike in Afghanistan late Friday in retaliation for the group’s attack on the Kabul airport the day before, the Pentagon announced.

The drone strike killed one Islamic State member believed to be involved in the planning of the terrorist attack, a Pentagon spokesperson said.

After ISIS took credit for the Thursday attack, President Joe Biden vowed, “We will hunt you down.” The bombing took nearly 200 lives, including those of more than a dozen U.S. servicemembers.