U.S. Hits Record-High Daily Jump in Coronavirus Cases Yet Again
The United States endured yet another record-high daily increase in new coronavirus cases Tuesday—58,146, the biggest jump since the pandemic hit the country, according to John Hopkins University data. In recent weeks, the U.S. has hit daily records in case jumps again and again, reversing a decline in cases hard won through widespread statewide lockdowns in spring. States in the South and West that opened for business as usual are grappling with the consequences of increased transmission and a populace that has become accustomed once again to their normal freedoms. At least 56 ICU units in Florida have hit capacity, and Texas set a single-day record with 10,000 new cases Tuesday. More than 130,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the U.S.