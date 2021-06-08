House of Reps Email Vendor Hacked in Ransomware Attack
BROKEN LOCK
A U.S. House of Representatives vendor responsible for providing constituent information was the victim of a ransomware attack, Punchbowl News reports. iConstituent, which provides an outreach program to local, state, and federal offices, notified the House’s chief administrative officer of the attack in recent weeks, though it said no House data was impacted. “The CAO is coordinating with the impacted offices supported by iConstituent and has taken measures to ensure that the attack does not affect the House network and offices’ data,” House CAO Catherine Szpindor said in a statement. The attack has left almost 60 House offices, along with states such as New York, Georgia, and cities like Los Angeles, unable to access constituent data.
iConstituent provides an e-newsletter system to its users, allowing clients to manage casework and facilitate communications between staff and voters. Its cost ranges between $1,200 to $1,550 for a number of congressional offices, House records show.