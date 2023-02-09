U.S. House Votes to Kill COVID Vax Requirement for Foreign Air Travelers
‘OUT OF TOUCH’
The House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to end a federal policy requiring foreign travelers arriving at U.S. airports to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The bill, introduced by the vaccine-skeptical Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), was passed 227 to 201, with seven Democrats crossing party lines to join the GOP in supporting it. On the floor during debate, Rep. Brett Guthrie (R-KY) called the rule, instituted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “out of touch with the rest of the world,” according to The Hill. In a statement, the U.S. Travel Association echoed his words, saying “the need for this requirement has long since passed, and we appreciate the bipartisan action by the U.S. House to end this outdated policy... The U.S. is the only country that has maintained this policy.” The White House said Tuesday it was opposed to ending the requirement without scientific guidance, and that the Biden administration expects to review it in May, when the COVID public health emergency is scheduled to end.