U.S. Imported PPE From Chinese Factories Using North Korea Slave Labor, Says Report
‘NO DAYS OFF’
The United States is one of a long list of countries that has imported PPE from factories in China where North Korean women have been working in conditions of modern slavery, according to an investigation by The Guardian. The protective equipment reportedly comes from factories using North Korean labour in the northern Chinese city of Dandong. The women reportedly work 18-hour days under constant surveillance and they can’t freely leave the factories. It’s alleged that 70 percent of their wages are then taken by the North Korean state. “The workers have no days off. They are not allowed to go out. The North Korean [state] controls them. They make money for the country,” one factory manager reportedly said. Other countries that have imported the equipment include Britain, Italy, Germany, Japan, and South Korea.