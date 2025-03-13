U.S. Influencer’s Aussie Visa in Jeopardy Over Viral Wombat Stunt

Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Track Star Charged with Assault for Viral Baton Bashing Incident
HONEST MISTAKE?
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.12.25 5:43PM EDT 
WSET ABC-13
WSET ABC-13 WSET ABC-13

High school track star Alaila Everett, who was caught on video striking her competitor Kaelen Tucker with a baton at an indoor championship in Virginia, has been charged with assault in connection with the viral incident. The Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Office told The Daily Mail that they issued a petition for one count of assault and battery against Everett after she smacked Tucker during the 4x200m relay event. Tucker, running for Lynchburg’s Brookville High School, overtook Everett of I.C. Norcom High School on the outside in the second leg of the relay. In the video, Everett is seen pulling Tucker’s right arm back and striking her on the head with the baton she was holding. Everett came forward earlier this week claiming that she has been receiving death threats because of the incident. In an interview with Wavy on Monday, Everett broke down in tears and said: “Nobody is going to believe me because I can admit from the video it does look purposeful. But I know my intentions and I would never hit anybody on purpose.” She pointed out that she is being punished based on a “nine-second video.” Meanwhile, Tucker told local ABC affiliate WSET, “I still can’t believe it, I’m in shock. I’m still trying to take it all in,” adding, “Why did you do it, and why haven’t you apologized?” The outlet reported that Tucker was treated for a concussion and a possible skull fracture.

Read it at The Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Snowboarder Who Fell From Malfunctioning Montana Chairlift Dies
DISASTER ON THE SLOPES
The Daily Beast
Published 03.13.25 9:37AM EDT 
The snowboarder’s death was blamed on a malfunctioning chairlift.
George Rose/Getty Images

A 37-year-old snowboarder died two days after falling from a malfunctioning chairlift at Red Lodge Mountain, Montana. Jeffrey Zinne of Billings, who was riding alone on a three-person chairlift, died Wednesday after succumbing to his injuries at a hospital, the Associated Press reported. The lift in question, the Triple Chair, malfunctioned Monday, halting operations and necessitating a dramatic rescue of more than 100 stranded skiers and snowboarders by ski patrollers. Red Lodge Mountain spokesperson Troy Hawks confirmed the lift had a mechanical issue but remained tight-lipped about the details, only noting that an investigation is underway. The chairlift, dating back to 1983, will stay closed until a full engineering assessment is completed. High winds, clocking in at around 50 mph, blasted the Beartooth Mountains on the morning of the accident, the National Weather Service reported, leading causing other lifts to be closed.

The Beast used specially trained AI to summarize the original source material cited in this article. It was selected, edited, and fact-checked by Daily Beast staff in compliance with our Code of Ethics.

Read it at Associated Press

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Apothékary’s Wine Down Tincture Will Replace Your Nightly Glass of Merlot
TIME TO UN-WINE
Aazim Jafarey 

Associate Director of Creative Strategy

Published 03.11.25 3:28PM EDT 
Wine Down™ by Apothékary drink with next to a glass of red wine and ingredients
Apothékary

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

On the surface, a glass of wine (or cocktail) can seem like a perfect antidote to insomnia—a quick fix to de-stress and unwind before bed. Unfortunately, that nightly glass of red wine can quickly lead to (literal) headaches, from causing nasty hangovers to weakening your immune system. Plus, some studies show that drinking alcohol may actually decrease the quality of your sleep—not improve it. Just in time for Sleep Awareness Week, Apothékary is here to help you transition to a healthier night of rest with its red-wine-inspired alcohol alternative, Wine Down.

Wine Down
See At Apothékary

Wine Down is carefully formulated to help you unwind naturally without alcohol and excess sugar by easing tension, calming feelings of stress, and gently lulling you to sleep. The tincture is infused with a variety of calming herbs, including elderberry, which has been shown to support your immune system, California poppy, which relieves tension and helps you doze off, and L-thenaine, which increases serotonin and dopamine for a natural buzz. With a tart cherry taste to boot, this powerful tincture may as well have been made in a vineyard.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3

U.S. Influencer’s Aussie Visa in Jeopardy Over Viral Wombat Stunt

TRY A CROCODILE!
The Daily Beast
Published 03.13.25 9:16AM EDT 
Wombats are a protected species in Australia.
dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images

An American influencer could see her Australian adventure cut short after she posted a video of herself taking a baby wombat from its mother. The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports that Australian immigration officials are scrutinizing the visa of Sam Jones, a self-proclaimed “wildlife biologist and environmental scientist,” after the Instagram reel, posted to her 92,000 followers, went viral. Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke hinted at a possible ban: “I’ll be surprised if she even bothers [applying for a visa again].” The clip, now deleted, captures Jones yanking the joey from the roadside while a man films and mocks the distressed mother. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had his own suggestion: “They are gentle, lovely creatures... I suggest to this so-called influencer, maybe she should try some other Australian animals, maybe she should try a crocodile. Take a baby crocodile from its mother and see how you go there.” World Animal Protection demanded a thorough investigation, with Aussies seething over what they call content-driven cruelty. Veterinarian Tania Bishop slammed the stunt as “absolutely horrifying,” warning of potential injuries from Jones’ reckless grip and swing. As scrutiny mounts, Jones might soon learn that even influencers can’t escape the jaws of justice.

The Beast used specially trained AI to summarize the original source material cited in this article. It was selected, edited, and fact-checked by Daily Beast staff in compliance with our Code of Ethics.

Read it at ABC News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
World Ski Champ Rescued After Becoming Lost at Sea
BACK ON LAND
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 03.13.25 3:39AM EDT 
Published 03.12.25 9:59PM EDT 
Silver medalist Ivica Kostelic of Croatia celebrates after the Alpine Skiing Men's Super Combined Slalom on day 10 of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics.
Silver medalist Ivica Kostelic of Croatia celebrates after the Alpine Skiing Men's Super Combined Slalom on day 10 of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics. Clive Mason/Getty Images

A former world champion skier was rescued off the coast of Montenegro, local officials confirmed Wednesday, after he became lost at sea while kayaking. Ivica Kostelić, a four-time Olympic silver medalist from Croatia, was among three kayakers who got lost in the Adriatic Sea on Monday. Montenegrin Defense Minister Dragan Krapović told CNN that one of the kayakers managed to get back to the Albanian coast while Kostelić and another kayaker were rescued by members of the Montenegrin Navy. “Upon receiving information that three kayakers had lost contact with the shore due to severe weather conditions, I immediately authorized the deployment of the Montenegrin Air Force’s helicopter and the Navy’s rapid response patrol boat—both equipped with night vision and thermal imaging systems,” Krapović told CNN. “The rescue operation began at 19:00 and was successfully completed at 23:10, when the patrol boat arrived at the Port of Bar with the rescued individuals.” Kostelić, 45, picked up four Olympic medals throughout his career across the 2006, 2010, and 2014 Winter Games. He also won 26 World Cup races. The athlete retired from competitive skiing in 2017. He has not yet commented on the rescue.

Read it at CNN

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

Catch Much Needed ZZZs Faster With These CBN Gummies and Vapes
SWEET DREAMS
AD BY Mellow Fellow
Updated 03.13.25 12:36AM EDT 
Published 03.13.25 12:00AM EDT 
A photo of a person holding Mellow Fellow CBN Vape. To the right is another CBN vape in the packaging.
Mellow Fellow

It’s frustrating—you spend all day yawning, dreaming of your bed. But the second you finally lie down, you can’t sleep. Instead of dozing off, your mind goes into overdrive, racing with thoughts when all you want to do is rest. Mellow Fellow has the answer. This premium cannabis brand—founded by a Ph.D chemist, pharmacist, and entrepreneur—offers cannabinoid blends designed for deep sleep and relaxation.

The Rest Blend uses a combination of CBD, CBG, and CBN to promote a more natural way to unwind before bed. CBD and CBG can reduce anxiety and calm racing thoughts and CBN can induce sleep. These gummies burst with tropical flavors like pineapple, mango, and citrus. Plus each on is packed with 50mg of CBN, CBG, and CBD and will gently ease you into a peaceful sleep. The Rest Blend is also available in other forms and flavors like tincture oil (berry and mint), soft gels, and vapes (blue razz).

The Rest Blend (30 gummies per bottle)
Buy At Mellow Fellow$50

The Dream Blend vape combines CBN and CBD with Delta-8 for deep sleep and a morning that’s refreshed, not groggy. Delta-8 can promote a sense of calm and its anti-inflammatory properties can address muscle soreness and tension. This vape offers bold diesel flavors with spicy notes.

The Dream Blend (Disposable Vape)
Buy At Mellow Fellow$45

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Newsom Roasted Over Statue Erected of Himself
EGO MUCH?
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.12.25 4:31PM EDT 
Published 03.12.25 12:59PM EDT 
Newsom
FRED GREAVES/Fred Greaves/REUTERS

Gov. Gavin Newsom is being ripped by Californians after a new book claimed he secretly financed a nearly $100,000 statue of himself in the San Francisco City Hall. The details of the Democrat’s project were revealed in a new book by Jedd McFatter and Susan Crabtree called Fool’s Gold: The Radicals, Con Artists, and Traitors Who Killed the California Dream and Now Threaten Us All. The book claims that Newsom used “behested payments” to erect the monument. These payments are donations made at the request of an elected official—i.e., Newsom—for a legislative, governmental or charitable purpose. This “purpose,” it turns out, was to memorialize Newsom’s time as mayor by constructing his image in an attractive bronze bust. Newsom played dumb when it was created, calling it “a strange thing” and not correcting newspapers that reported his supporters paid for it with private funds. Now, the California masses are posting their frustrations on X, blasting Newsom for the “most on-brand thing imaginable” and calling him a narcissist. One X user said: “While California spirals into chaos with rampant crime, homelessness, and failing infrastructure, Newsom is busy commissioning statues of himself like some wannabe dictator.” The Daily Beast has reached out to Newsom for comment.

Read it at Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Actor Who Inspired Homer Simpson’s Famous Catchphrase Memorialized
D'OH
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.12.25 4:44PM EDT 
Published 03.12.25 1:55PM EDT 
SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 26: A projection of Homer Simpson is shown during FOX's "The Simpsons" panel during Comic-Con International 2014 at the San Diego Convention Center on July 26, 2014, in California.
SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 26: A projection of Homer Simpson is shown during FOX's "The Simpsons" panel during Comic-Con International 2014 at the San Diego Convention Center on July 26, 2014, in California. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Across 36 seasons of The Simpsons, the animated series' protagonist, Homer Simpson, has delivered his iconic catchphrase “D’oh” more than 1,130 times. Now the inspiration for the catchphrase, the late Scottish actor James Finlayson, has been memorialized at a theater in his hometown, the Daily Mail reported. Dobbie Hall, which is in Finlayson’s hometown of Larbert, Stirlingshire, commissioned an oil painting in his honor. In doing so, they celebrated his prominence in the early days of cinema including a long list of movie credits to his name. Best known as the third man to the British comedy duo Laurel and Hardy, Finlayson, who died in 1953, made a name for himself with his distinctive fake mustache and comic mannerisms. In his roles, he would often perform an exasperated and drawn-out “D’oooooooh,” particularly when there was a mishap. It seems like the catchphrase stuck. The voice actor for Homer Simpson, Dan Castellaneta, said that Finlayson’s phrase inspired his character’s annoyed grunt. And since the show’s creator Matt Groening thought the comedic timing would work better in the animation if the phrase was faster, Homer Simpon’s “D’oh!” was created.

Read it at The Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Greenland’s Only Pro-Trump Party Got Trounced in Election
TRUMPED
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 03.12.25 3:52PM EDT 
Published 03.12.25 2:03PM EDT 
President Donald Trump delivers remarks on the jobs report from the Oval Office at the White House on March 7, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Donald Trump wants Greenland, but Greenland doesn’t want Trump. People on the world’s biggest island went to the polls Tuesday en masse to say just as much, with the the center-right Demokraatit Party prevailing with 29.9 percent of the votes, up from 9.1 percent in 2021. Independence party Qulleq got just 1.1 percent of the votes. Its chairman, Karl Ingemann, was the only leader out of six to say he trusts the U.S. president during a televised debate on Monday. Ingemann failed to win a seat in Greenland’s 31-seat Parliament. The Demokraatit leader, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, previously described Trump’s comments on Greenland as “a threat to our political independence.” His party more than tripled its seats. It takes a moderate and incremental stance on independence from Denmark, while the second most popular party on the island, Naleraq, sees rapid self-rule as imperative. The party, while heavily pro-independence, wants to strengthen ties with the U.S., and one of its senior figures even attended Trump’s inauguration in January. About 56,000 people live on Greenland, and the difference between the Demokraatit Party and Naleraq was about 1,500 votes.

Read it at The New York Times

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Scarlett Johansson Reveals Why She Doesn’t Take Photos With Fans
CAMERA-SHY
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.12.25 4:22PM EDT 
Scarlett Johansson at SNL50.
John Nacion/Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson, known for refusing to take photos with fans outside of events, recently opened up about her strict policy in an interview with InStyle. The former Avengers star acknowledged that her refusal “really offends a lot of people,” but emphasized that it’s not about being ungrateful: “It doesn’t mean I’m not appreciative, of course, that people are fans, or happy to see me.” Johansson said that while asking for photos at premieres is totally fine, it’s a different story when she’s off-duty. “I like to be in my own thoughts that have nothing to do with what other people think of me,” she explained. “I don’t like being self-conscious.” When approached for a pic in her personal time, she said she simply tells fans, “‘I’m not working.’ [And that means] I don’t want to be identified as being in this time and place with you. I’m doing my own thing.” The actress also revealed that she relates to Chappell Roan, who has spoken out about the “abusive” side of fame after her rapid rise to pop stardom last year. “Like everybody else, I fell in love with her over the summer,” Johansson said. “She’s very outspoken about how hard it’s been to adjust to fame.”

Read it at InStyle

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Give Your Backside a Boost With These Wrinkle-Proof Men’s Trousers
🍑👀
Davon Singh
Updated 03.05.25 8:16PM EST 
Published 01.31.25 7:01PM EST 
Man wearing slim-fit beige pants and a black belt, leaning casually against a vintage cream-colored car with a retro design, palm trees in the background
Jack Archer

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re tired of a closet full of pants that fit but don’t fit your lifestyle—or even your body, Jack Archer is about to become your new favorite brand. The men’s apparel brand designs clothing for men who want to look stylish and feel comfortable as well. Say hello to the Jetsetter Tech Pant, the most versatile, sleek, and comfortable pants we’ve ever tried.

Jack Archer sources premium fabric from Japan that gives these pants a soft, stretchy feel without creasing or losing their shape throughout the day. Plus, the fabric naturally repels water, coffee, wine, and dirt, making them great for the office, dinner dates, or travel. My favorite part? Jack Archer tech pants are designed with extra room in the crotch, giving you the freedom to move without the squeeze and discomfort. The Jetsetters don’t just keep you comfy—they’re tailored to flatter your shape, too.

Jetsetter Tech Pant
40% off original price
Buy At Jack Archer

With a special curved design that wraps your mid-section, these pants give your butt a lifted, sculpted look without being overly tight. The Jetsetters are available in seven dynamic colors and two fits—slim and straight. Whether you’re heading out for a casual day, dressing for the office, or even hitting the golf course, these pants are up for the task.

For a limited time, score the Jetsetter Tech pants for 40 percent off, along with other bestsellers like Jack Archer’s t-shirts, socks, and jackets. If you’re ready for a closet refresh with items you’ll actually be excited to wear, now’s the time to invest.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
The Tell-Tale Sign Disney Has ‘Zero Faith’ in ‘Snow White’
NOT VERY HEIGH-HOPES
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 03.12.25 2:34PM EDT 
Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler speaking on stage with microphones
Image Group LA/The Walt Disney Company

Insiders believe Disney has “zero faith” in the success of its live action Snow White film starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, according to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter. The site quotes an “exhibition” source who called attention to the availability of advance ticket sales for the film—which were only offered to the public on Monday despite the film premiering on March 21. “They’ve been going through the motions on Snow White, all but saying, ‘we need to get this thing over with,’” the source is quoted as saying to THR. “An advance sales cycle of less than two weeks just screams ‘We have zero faith in this thing.’” Insiders at Disney pushed back, however, telling the site the late push was always part of the plan to hold out until Gadot and Zegler’s appearance together at the Oscars on March 2 (social media users noted they seemed icy together). External studio and theater sources told the site that Disney’s marketing arm has been suspiciously quiet about the film until recently, as online anti-“woke” mobs attacked Zegler’s casting as the traditionally white character and both she and Gadot stirred controversy ahead of the release with their political views. Tuesday, Variety reported that Snow White’s Hollywood premiere will be scaled back to exclude independent press outlets in favor of an in-house crew.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Democrat’s Retirement Sets Up High Stakes Battle for Seat
BOWING OUT
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.12.25 12:43PM EDT 
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 22: One of the principal negotiators in the bipartisan infrastructure plan, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) arrives for a lunch meeting with Senate Democrats at the U.S. Capitol on July 22, 2021 in Washington, DC.
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 22: One of the principal negotiators in the bipartisan infrastructure plan, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) arrives for a lunch meeting with Senate Democrats at the U.S. Capitol on July 22, 2021 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen announced on Wednesday that she won’t seek re-election in 2026, The New York Times reported. She told her constituents in a video on X, “Today, I am announcing that I have made the difficult decision not to seek re-election to the Senate in 2026,” adding, “It’s just time.” The Democrat’s impending retirement is likely to set off a race to fill her seat in a state where she has remained a leading political figure for decades. The 78-year-old made it clear that her announcement doesn’t mean she will retire early. “I am determined to work every day over the next two years and beyond to continue to try to make a difference for the people of New Hampshire and this country,” she said in the video. She told The New York Times: “It was a difficult decision, made more difficult by the current environment in the country—by President Trump and what he’s doing right now.” Specifically, she slammed the president’s focus on political retribution, his orchestrated cuts of the federal budget, his seeming camaraderie with Russia, and his consequent antagonism towards Ukraine. Shaheen is the first woman to be elected as governor of her state and the country’s first woman to serve as both governor and senator. Also, New Hampshire has historically been a fickle state where the same voters who supported Kamala Harris for president and elected a Democrat to Congress also voted for a Republican governor.

Read it at The New York Times

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now
OpinionThe Viral ‘Debate’ Video That Proves Most MAGA Voters Are a Lost Cause
Michael Ian Black
PoliticsFans Outraged Over Gwen Stefani’s ‘Christian’ MAGA Makeover
Emell Derra Adolphus
World‘Nobody Is Safe’: Canada Sends World a Warning Against Trump
Yasmeen Hamadeh
TrumplandRFK Jr.: It Would Be Better if ‘Everybody Got Measles’
Leigh Kimmins
U.S. NewsMusk Shamed Into Abandoning Cut to Vital Social Security Service
Julia Ornedo