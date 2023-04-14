U.S. Intel Leaks Show Russia’s Special Forces Decimated in Ukraine: Report
WIPED OUT
Russia’s elite Spetsnaz soldiers have been obliterated during the war in Ukraine, according to a report based on leaked American intelligence files. The Washington Post says a side-by-side comparison of satellite images taken of a military base in Russia used by the 22nd Separate Spetsnaz Brigade indicated to U.S. analysts that “all but one of five Russian Separate Spetsnaz Brigades that returned from combat operations in Ukraine in late summer 2022 suffered significant losses.” Intelligence officials believe the losses could be down to Moscow commanders’ excessive dependence on Spetsnaz forces in front-line fighting and that it could take up to a decade to replenish the units given how long it takes to train them. On Thursday, 21-year-old Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira was arrested in connection with the recent slew of leaks of classified American intelligence.