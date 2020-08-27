U.S. Intelligence Officials: There’s Absolutely No Evidence of Foreign Meddling in Mail-In Ballots
STAMPED OUT
In recent months, President Donald Trump has become obsessed with the entirely unproven theory that widespread use of mail-in ballots will make November’s election more open to abuse. However, Russia and China don’t appear to agree. U.S. intelligence officials say they’ve found absolutely no evidence that foreign governments are planning to exploit mail-in votes, according to The Washington Post. Foreign governments are trying to interfere in the upcoming election—but are seemingly not tempted to meddle with mail-in ballots. “We have no information or intelligence that any nation or state actor is engaging in any kind of activity to undermine any part of the mail-in vote or ballots,” said one unnamed federal official. Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said: “We continue to think that it would be extraordinarily difficult for foreign adversaries to change vote tallies.” Trump, who himself has voted absentee before, has previously theorized that widespread mail voting could lead to “the greatest rigged election in history” and “the greatest fraud ever perpetrated.”