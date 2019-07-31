CHEAT SHEET
SUCCESSOR
U.S. Intel Says Osama Bin Laden’s Son Is Dead: Report
Hamza bin Laden, the son and believed successor of al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, is dead, NBC News reports. According to three United States government officials who spoke to NBC News, the U.S. has obtained intelligence that the younger bin Laden is dead, but did not provide details about how he died, including whether or not the U.S. was involved in his death. After Navy SEALs killed Osama bin Laden at his Pakistan compound in 2011, letters were found at the compound that he was grooming his son to become a leader of al Qaeda. His son last made a public address through al Qaeda’s media outlet in 2018. In the address, Hamza threatened Saudi Arabia and called “on the people of the Arabian Peninsula to revolt,” according to the United Nations Security Council.