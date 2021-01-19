U.S. Intel Will Name Jamal Khashoggi’s Killers, Says Biden Nominee
‘REFRESHING’
Avril Haines, President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee for director of national intelligence, committed on Tuesday to releasing an unclassified assessment of who murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a U.S. resident. Reportedly, the CIA concluded shortly after the grisly 2018 murder that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had Khashoggi murdered to silence a critic. But the Trump administration, which cultivated the man known as MBS, kept that assessment from public view. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR), who asked Haines if she would provide a public assessment, as a 2019 defense bill required, said it was “refreshing to hear a straightforward commitment to follow the law from DNI-nominee Haines, after a year of stonewalling by the Trump administration to conceal the identity of who ordered Jamal Khashoggi’s murder.”