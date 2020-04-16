U.S. Intelligence Is Probing Trumpists’ Pet Theory That Coronavirus Escaped From a Wuhan Lab, Says Report
American intelligence officials say the U.S. government is investigating the theory that the novel coronavirus behind the global pandemic originated in a Chinese laboratory rather than a Wuhan wet market, as Chinese authorities have claimed. The theory has been pushed by supporters of President Trump, including some congressional Republicans who are eager to deflect criticisms of his handling of the pandemic that has now claimed the lives of more than 30,000 Americans. An intelligence official familiar with the government analysis told CNN that a theory U.S. intelligence officials are investigating is that the virus originated in a laboratory in Wuhan and was accidentally released to the public. CNN’s report followed a claim from Fox News, citing unnamed sources, that the Trump administration has “increasing confidence” that the pandemic started at the lab. The Washington Post reported Tuesday on State Department cables from 2018 showing concerns about the safety and the management of the Wuhan Institute of Virology biolab.