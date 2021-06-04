New Report: U.S. Intelligence Officers Admit They Can’t Explain UFO Sightings
INCONCLUSIVE
U.S. intelligence officials write in a highly anticipated report that there is no evidence that the unidentified flying objects spotted by military pilots in recent years were alien spacecraft, The New York Times reports. At the same time, the officials said that based on their analysis, they could not rule out the presence of interplanetary extraterrestrials, as there was no conclusive explanation for the more than 120 incidents of Navy pilots reporting flying objects that seemed to blow past the boundaries of cutting-edge aviation technology. The report’s authors said definitively that the sightings were not instances of secret technology and experiments by the American government, but they speculated that the airborne craft could be Russian or Chinese hypersonic technology. An unclassified version of the report is expected to be released June 25.