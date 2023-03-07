CHEAT SHEET
U.S. Intelligence Suggests Pro-Ukrainian Groups Attacked Nord Stream Pipeline
A pro-Ukrainian group appears to have been behind the attack on Nord Stream pipelines last year, new intelligence by U.S. officials has revealed. There’s no evidence that Ukrainian leaders, including President Vladymyr Zelensky, were involved in the attack on the natural gas pipelines that connect western Europe and Russia, according to officials. Officials who reviewed the new information believe it was most likely Ukrainian or Russian nationals who sabotaged the pipelines, although no definitive conclusion has been determined. Ukrainian officials have said they had no part in the attack and have no idea who did.