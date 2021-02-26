CHEAT SHEET
U.S. Jets Strike Syrian Site Used by Iran-Backed Militias
The U.S. carried out an airstrike Thursday against a camp in Syria used by two militias backed by Iran that have claimed responsibility for recent rocket attacks against U.S. forces in Iraqi Kurdistan. U.S. jets hit the camp “at President Biden’s direction,” according to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby. It is Biden’s first military action in office. “Specifically the strikes destroyed multiple facilities located at a border control point used by a number of Iranian-backed militant groups including Kait’ib Hezbollah and Kait’ib Sayyid al Shuhada. The operation sends an unambiguous message; President Biden will act to protect American coalition personnel,” Kirby said.