U.S.-Led Military Coalition ‘Repositioning Forces’ in Iraq: Letter
The United States-led coalition against ISIS wrote in a letter on Monday that it will be “repositioning forces” in Iraq in the coming days. “Sir, in deference to the sovereignty of the Republic of Iraq, and as requested by the Iraqi Parliament and the Prime Minister, CJTF-OIR will be repositioning forces over the course of the coming days and weeks to prepare for onward movement,” reads a letter from U.S. Marine Corps Brigadier General William H. Seely III, the commanding general of Task Force Iraq, which was obtained by Reuters. The authenticity of the letter—which was addressed to the Iraqi defense ministry’s Combined Joint Operations Baghdad—was confirmed by an Iraqi military source, the outlet said. However, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Monday afternoon that “there’s been no decision whatsoever to leave Iraq.”
Iraq’s parliament on Sunday voted to expel U.S. troops from the country following the assassination of Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani in an American drone strike.