U.S. Loses Out on Global Travel Boom Under Trump

Pop Star Admits Having Three Girlfriends Is ‘Hard Work’
Ne-Yo, 46, is discovering that polyamory comes with a workload. The Grammy-winning singer admitted that juggling three girlfriends is “hard work” during a Wednesday appearance on Sherri, where he spoke candidly about life after his “ugly” divorce from ex-wife Crystal Renay. Ne-Yo said he began exploring polyamory after deciding his days of lying to women were over. He publicly introduced his polyamorous relationship on Instagram in March last year, revealing he was dating Arielle Hill, Brionna Williams, Cristina, and Moneii — though he hasn’t specified which woman is no longer part of the polycule. Once he revealed that he was seeing other women, he said, all of them “chose to stick around” and work out how to make the arrangement function as a unit. That system balances solo and shared time. “Everybody gets their individual time,” Ne-Yo explained, adding that group time is “just as important.” Still, he noted the logistics aren’t simple — especially when it comes to gift-giving, which requires individual presents rather than a “blanket” present. “I’ve never been afraid of hard work,” Ne-Yo said, smiling.