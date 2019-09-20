CHEAT SHEET
U.S. Marine Unit Plans to Hold Annual Gala at Trump’s Mar-A-Lago
A U.S. Marine Corps reserve unit stationed in South Florida is planning to host its annual ball at Mar-a-Lago, President Trump’s private resort. The unit hopes to celebrate the 244th anniversary of the founding of the U.S. Marines on Nov. 16 at the club, the Miami Herald reports. “It’s a work in progress,” a Marine who answered the phone Thursday at the drill center of the 4th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company told the Herald. “We are planning on Mar-a-Lago but nothing is set in stone. We booked it but there were complications involved. It’s just money and some other things. We’re doing our best.” The event comes days after Air Force leaders ordered an internal review following a Politico report that the U.S. Air Force spent $184,000 on crew lodging at a Trump resort in Scotland. Trump also suggested that the next G7 gathering should take place at his resort in Doral, Florida, leading many Democrats to criticize the practice of spending taxpayer money at Trump’s properties.