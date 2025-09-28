U.S. Marine Veteran Identified as Mormon Church Shooter

Authorities have identified a Marine veteran as the gunman who opened fire at a Michigan church and later set it ablaze, killing at least two people and wounding eight others on Sunday.

Thomas Jacob Sanford, 40, from Burton was confirmed as the shooter at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel in Grand Blanc Township about an hour from Detroit.

The New York Post reported that an old Facebook post by Sanford’s mother indicated he served in Iraq from 2004 to 2008.

The suspect was identified as 40-year-old Thomas Jacob Sanford. Jake Sanford on Facebook

Hundreds of people were attending Sunday morning service when the gunman burst in through the front door in his pickup truck, got out, and started shooting. Authorities believe he deliberately set the building on fire.

Sanford was killed after a gunfight with two officers.

The victims are being treated at Henry Ford Genesys Hospital, according to a spokesperson. Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye said one victim was in critical condition while seven others were stable.

Officers quickly responded to the shooting at a Mormon church in Michigan. Rebecca Cook/REUTERS

The fire at the building has been extinguished. Three improvised explosive devices were found at the scene, two law enforcement officials told NBC News.

President Donald Trump said he had been briefed on the tragedy.