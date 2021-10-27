U.S. Marshal and Cop Indicted in Case of Georgia Man Shot 76 Times
NOT ABOVE THE LAW
A Georgia grand jury has charged a U.S. marshal and a Clayton County police officer in the 2016 death of Jamarion Robinson, who was shot 76 times as officers tried to arrest him. Eric Heinze, the U.S. Marshal, and Kristopher Hutchins, the cop, were each charged Tuesday with multiple counts of felony murder, making false statements, and violating their oaths as law enforcement officers, along with aggravated assault and burglary, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The two were part of a 16-officer unit that attempted to arrest the 26-year-old Robinson, whose family said suffered from mental illness, at his girlfriend’s house. He was killed after firing a shot at an officer, though investigations into the incident have been troubled due to the lack of body cameras on the officers. Monteria Robinson, his mother, told the outlet last year that her son’s body was the only piece of evidence investigators needed. “I’ve been in fight mode ever since my son was killed,” she said. “I want closure.”