U.S. Marshals Rammed Fugitive Inmate and Guard’s Car to End Chase: Sheriff
END OF THE ROAD
Shortly after the U.S. Marshals Service chased down fugitive prison guard Vicky White and her jailbird pal Casey White, an Indiana sheriff has revealed that officers eventually had to hit the pair’s getaway vehicle to end the high-speed pursuit. “The Marshals task force intercepted them, actually collided with them to try to end the pursuit,” Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said, describing the vehicle the Whites, who are not related, were traveling in as a Cadillac. It was not immediately clear who was driving the vehicle. Wedding claimed that Vicky White had been behind the wheel, while Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said at a news conference that Casey White had been in the driver’s seat. The chase “scared the life out of me when they came flying by,” a witness told CNN, describing roughly 15 police cars that had screamed past him. Following the collision, according to Marshal Marty Keely, the vehicle rolled over and wrecked. Casey White surrendered himself to authorities, while Vicky White, who had shot herself, was transported to the hospital and later died.