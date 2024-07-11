U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team Dumps Its Coach After Dismal Results
CUT LOOSE
The U.S. men’s national soccer team fired its coach Wednesday in the wake of a dismal showing at the 2024 Copa América tournament, the U.S. soccer federation said in a statement. Gregg Berhalter, who compiled a 44-17-13 record in 74 matches, was out of the job “effective immediately” after the team failed to get past the group stage in this year’s Copa América–which it hosted—the first time it failed to advance in a major international competition as hosts. “I want to thank Gregg for his hard work and dedication to U.S. Soccer and our Men’s National Team,” said U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone. “We are now focused on working with our Sporting Director Matt Crocker and leveraging his experience at the highest levels of the sport to ensure we find the right person to lead the USMNT into a new era of on-field success.”