CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
FAR OUT
U.S. Military Apologizes for Tweet Threatening to Use Stealth Bomb on Area 51 Protesters
Read it at Reuters
An American military unit apologized and deleted a tweet that appeared to threaten to bomb protesters planning to storm the secretive Area 51 base in Nevada, thought to house government secrets about extraterrestrial life and spaceships. The military’s Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS) posted a tweet on Friday with a photo of troops in front of a B-52 stealth bomber warning, “The last thing #Millennials will see if they attempt the #area51raid today.” The DVIDS later removed the tweet and blamed a rogue employee working at its DVIDSHub account for posting the tweet that they say “in NO WAY supports the stance of the Department of Defense,” adding, “It was inappropriate and we apologize for this mistake.”