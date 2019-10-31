CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
GUESS WHO’S BACK
Large U.S. Military Convoy Spotted in Northern Syria: Reports
Read it at Reuters
A large U.S. military convoy has been spotted moving through Northern Syria, according to multiple reports. Reuters reported that several armored vehicles conducted a patrol on the Syria-Turkey border on Thursday morning, which would be the first exercise since President Trump ordered troops to withdraw from northeast Syria earlier this month. NBC News reported that the convoy was moving toward the border city of Kobani, but that the purpose of the deployment is not yet clear. The military spokesperson for the operation against ISIS, Col. Myles B. Caggins, tweeted photos of troops and armored vehicles. Caggins said that they were there to support anti-ISIS operations in Deir ez Zor, further south than Kobani.