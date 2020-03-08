U.S. Military Halts All New Troop Movement Into and Out of South Korea and Italy Over Coronavirus

Read it at Stars & Stripes
The U.S. Army has halted movements of all troops and their families stationed in or scheduled to be deployed to South Korea and Italy over the novel coronavirus epidemic, according to Stars & Stripes. The extraordinary measure also extends to travel for professional military education in the U.S. for anyone who is stationed in South Korea, which has recorded more than 7,300 cases and in Italy, which has nearly 6,000 cases. Seven people affiliated with the military in South Korea, including an American soldier and his wife, have tested positive for the virus. At least one military member has tested positive at a base in Naples, Italy. The measure is currently in effect until May.