U.S. Military Says Floating Gaza Humanitarian Aid Pier Is Complete
FINALLY
The construction of a floating pier intended to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza is complete, according to the U.S. military. The pier, ordered two months ago by President Joe Biden, is expected to begin operations imminently, receiving food, fuel, and other supplies by sea to deliver to the starving and resource-stricken population in Gaza. Aid will be distributed by the U.N., U.S. Central Command said. The Guardian reported that the pier’s installation had been delayed for weeks because of bad weather and sea conditions, which prevented U.S. and Israeli troops from securing the platform to the shore. Human rights organizations have said famine conditions in parts of Gaza have reached catastrophic levels because of Israeli restrictions on aid entering the area, although the Israeli military has maintained that it’s worked throughout the war to “allow and facilitate” the delivery of aid in accordance with international law.