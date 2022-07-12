CHEAT SHEET
    U.S. Military Says Syria’s ISIS Leader Has Been Killed in Airstrike

    ‘EXTENSIVE PLANNING’

    Alice Tecotzky

    Breaking News Intern

    BAKR ALKASEM/AFP via Getty

    The U.S. military said it carried out an airstrike Tuesday that killed the leader of the Islamic State in Syria. U.S. Central Command said in a statement that Maher al-Agal was one of the top five ISIS leaders globally, and the leader in war-ravaged Syria, who worked “aggressively” to expand ISIS outside of Iraq and Syria. One of al-Agal’s close associates was severely injured in the drone strike in the northwest of the country. According to a team of first responders, the strike, which came a day before President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit the Middle East, hit a motorcycle. “Extensive planning went into this operation to ensure its successful execution,” Central Command said in its statement. “An initial review indicates there were no civilian casualties.”

