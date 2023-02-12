The U.S. military on Sunday shot down an as-yet-unidentified object over Lake Huron, Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) told The Daily Beast.

The U.S. Air Force and National Guard participated in this latest shootdown, the congresswoman’s office said.

Confirmation of this incident came moments after Rep. Jack Bergman (R-MI) tweeted that U.S. fighter pilots had “decommissioned” an “object” over the lake bordering Michigan and the Canadian province of Ontario.

The Wall Street Journal reported based on congressional sources that an F-16 fighter jet shot down the object, which was “shaped like an octagon and was at an altitude of 20,000 feet, posing a hazard to commercial aircraft.”

This is the fourth object the U.S. military has taken down in the last week, as pressure has mounted for the Biden administration to secure U.S. airspace following the appearance of a Chinese spy balloon earlier this month.

The U.S. military shot down the balloon, and had shot down an object over Canada on Saturday and another such object over Alaska on Friday.