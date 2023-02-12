The U.S. military on Sunday shot down an as-yet-unidentified object over Lake Huron, Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) told The Daily Beast.

The U.S. Air Force and National Guard participated in this latest shootdown, the congresswoman wrote in a statement.

Confirmation of this incident came moments after Rep. Jack Bergman (R-MI) tweeted that U.S. fighter pilots had “decommissioned” an “object” over the lake bordering Michigan and the Canadian province of Ontario.

The Wall Street Journal reported, based on congressional sources, that an F-16 fighter jet shot down the object in Canadian airspace. The object, according to the paper, was “shaped like an octagon and was at an altitude of 20,000 feet, posing a hazard to commercial aircraft.” Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) seemed to indicate in a tweet that the item shot down on Sunday is the same one that had “invaded Montana’s airspace” and triggered a brief closure of airspace over the state on Saturday.

This is the fourth object the U.S. military has taken down in the last week. Pressure has mounted for the Biden administration to secure U.S. airspace following the appearance of a Chinese spy balloon earlier this month, which the military shot down.

Pentagon officials said that balloon had a flight path over several sensitive U.S. military sites, but they did not believe it provided much value to the Chinese government compared to the potential intelligence gathered through more traditional means like low-orbit satellites.

On Friday, the U.S. military shot down an object over Alaska, and then shot down another one over Canada the next day. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) confirmed on Sunday morning that those two objects are believed to be more surveillance balloons, based on his briefing from President Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan.