U.S. Military Targets Iran-Backed Militias With Airstrikes in Syria
‘DELIBERATE’
U.S. forces launched airstrikes in Syria targeting areas being used by Iran-backed militias, a spokesperson said. Col. Joe Buccino confirmed the attacks on Wednesday, saying the strikes were “necessary to protect and defend U.S. personnel,” and had come in response to an Aug. 15 drone assault on American forces. Buccino, from Central Command, added that the airstrikes were “proportionate, deliberate action intended to limit the risk of escalation and minimize the risk of casualties.” The number of casualties in the airstrikes—which were authorized by President Biden—was not disclosed. Neither Iran nor Syrian state media immediately acknowledged the U.S. action, which took place in Deir Ez-Zor. The Aug. 15 attack saw drones believed to have been launched by Iranian-backed militias targeting a garrison used by U.S. troops, though Central Command at the time said the drones caused no casualties or damage.