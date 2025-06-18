Investigators believe an Air India Boeing 787 had its emergency-power generator activated when it crashed in Ahmedabad last week, killing all but one of the 242 people on board, according to the Wall Street Journal. The outlet reported that preliminary inquiries into the disaster indicate the aircraft’s ram air turbine (RAT)—a backup generator that can be triggered manually or automatically during severe system failures—may have been operating when the London-bound aircraft slammed into a dormitory for medical students less than a minute after takeoff. The jet reached an altitude of just 625 feet before it stopped transmitting location data. According to a Boeing 787 manual reviewed by the Journal, the RAT can activate if both engines fail, if all three hydraulic systems lose pressure, or if cockpit instruments lose power due to electrical faults. The findings are preliminary, and an investigation is ongoing, people familiar with the crash cautioned. Viswashkumar Ramesh, the sole survivor of the crash, described the aircraft freezing midair before it plummeted. He was seated by an emergency exit and escaped before the aircraft was engulfed in flames.
U.S. Mints Over 1,000 Millionaires Every Day for a Year as Private Wealth Surges
Over 379,000 people in the U.S. became dollar millionaires last year, equivalent to more than 1,000 every day, according to a new report. The 2025 Global Wealth Report from UBS found that the net worth of private individuals surged by 4.6 percent globally in 2024, with the Americas experiencing an 11 percent increase, driven by strong financial markets and a stable dollar. The U.S. now accounts for nearly 40 percent of the world’s millionaires, the report noted. Meanwhile, “Greater China,” which the report defines as mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, led in 2024 for individuals with net worth between $100,000 and $1 million, with 28.2 percent of the population falling into that bracket, followed by Western Europe at 25.4 percent, and North America at 20.9 percent. However, wealth disparities remain stark—over 80 percent of adults in the report sample worldwide still hold less than $100,000. A mere 1.6 percent of the sample are millionaires. UBS predicts average wealth per adult will continue rising over the next five years, led by the U.S. and followed by Greater China.
Ted Cruz has bitterly clapped back after a preview of an interview with Tucker Carlson saw him ridiculed on social media. On Tuesday, Carlson dropped a clip where he asked Cruz “How many people live in Iran, by the way?” When the senator responded he did not know, an incredulous Carlson snapped: “You don’t know the population of the country you seek to topple?” The Daily Beast covered the fallout from the clip, which descended into Carlson laughing in Cruz’s face. Comments on social media included, “Is it possible to absolutely loathe Tucker Carlson and enjoy the f--k out of watching him destroy Ted Cruz at the same time?” Political commentator Brian Krassenstein leaned into the looming MAGA civil war, stating the video was a sign “the Republican Party is self-destructing.” Cruz took to his X account in an attempt to save face. “He released a snippet playing a ‘gotcha’ on the population of Iran,” Cruz said of Carlson’s preview. “I declined to play that silly game. WATCH the full 2-hr interview, where Tucker ATTACKS Trump, attacks the ‘AIPAC lobby,’ and falsely claims Iran is NOT trying to assassinate Trump.” The full interview is released on Wednesday.
A giant volcanic eruption in Indonesia has triggered emergency evacuations and grounded dozens of international flights. Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki, a twin volcano located in the southeastern part of the island of Flores, blasted an ash cloud about 33,000 feet into the sky early on Tuesday evening, the country’s volcanology agency said, and continued spewing smoke plumes on Wednesday. The column of ash was visible almost 93 miles away, according to the Associated Press. No casualties have been reported, but locals from villages within five miles of the double-holed crater have evacuated the area. The rising ash can cause problems for commercial airliners, which generally cruise at around 35,000 feet, so dozens of flights were canceled on Wednesday as a precaution. This includes flights from Australia, Malaysia, India, and China, destined for the paradise island of Bali. An eruption at the same volcano in November resulted in nine people losing their lives. Thousands of people were also forced to evacuate the area around the nearly 6,000-foot peak.
The prices of flights between the U.S. and Europe have dropped to their lowest level since before the COVID-19 pandemic as travelers choose to steer clear of Donald Trump’s America. Overseas arrivals to the U.S. in May have dropped 2.8 percent since last year, while in March the cost of flight from Western Europe was down by 17 percent on the previous year. Round-trip tickets to major American cities are down by an average of 10 percent this summer, according to travel booking app Hopper, with fares in line with the average prices to Europe in summer 2019, before the pandemic. “Fewer seats filled by European travelers to the U.S., and a slower pace of growth in U.S. outbound to Europe than last year, will tend to cast 2025 as a tougher year to make money on transatlantic routes,” Aran Ryan, director of industry studies at Tourism Economics, told Reuters. On the flip side, there are 4.3 percent more international flights scheduled from U.S. airports this summer, Hopper reports, while passenger numbers into the country from Eastern Europe have also risen.
Donald Trump appeared to self-soothe on Truth Social Tuesday amid converging crises, writing “‘Great Poll Numbers For Trump!’” Moments earlier, he shared a link to polling by InsiderAdvantage that indicated he had a +10 job approval rating. He seems to have plucked out an outlier—most other polls this week have shown him still stuck in negative territory. The latest Harvard CAPS/Harris poll, out Monday, found Trump’s net approval rating had declined by 1 point to -4. An Economist/YouGov poll from June 13-16 found 54% of respondents disapproved of Trump’s job performance and 41% approved—an overall drop in job approval. It also found a dip in approval of his handling of major issues such as the economy and immigration. A Reuters/Ipsos poll also showed a slight slump in Trump’s approval rating since its May poll. It follows a chaotic two weeks in which the president has had a high-profile breakup from billionaire Elon Musk, ordered federal immigration raids and military deployments in Los Angeles that set off nationwide protests, and is now embroiled in a Republican civil war over the conflict that erupted between Iran and Israel last week.
Frasier star Kelsey Grammer, 70, is expecting his eighth child. In photos obtained by People magazine, the actor could be seen walking around London with his pregnant wife, Kayte Walsh, 46. This marks the couple’s fourth baby together, and Grammer’s eighth child overall. The actor and Walsh have already welcomed three children: daughter Faith, 12, and sons Gabriel, 10, and James, 8. The Cheers alum is also a father to daughter Spencer, 41, with his first wife, Doreen Alderman, and daughter Greer, 33, with his ex Barrie Buckner. Grammer also has a daughter Mason, 23, and son Jude, 20, with ex Camille Grammer. “My children—my young children, older children—the happiest I ever am is if they’re all in the same room together,” the five-time Emmy winner told Variety in a June 2024 interview. “My work has allowed me to be able to do that. I’ve been given this great experience. It’s been painful and challenging and hard and tragic—all those things. But boy, it’s a great life. And I want to pass that on to them.”
Former President Joe Biden made a rare public outing in Philadelphia on Monday, and quickly found himself in unexpected company. According to a local photographer who spoke to CBS Philadelphia, Biden was on his way to breakfast with his wife, Jill Biden, and son Hunter when, seemingly by accident, the trio crossed onto a street where the crew of the Prime Video series Reacher was filming an outdoor scene. The Bidens quickly made their way inside the restaurant, but reemerged after breakfast to introduce themselves to the cast and crew and take selfies with a gathering crowd. Bystanders said the chance interaction seemed as much a surprise to the Bidens as it was to the Reacher crew, who are currently in production on the show’s fourth season. As Biden shook hands with the cast and crew, a growing crowd broke into cheers of “We love you, Joe!” Reacher star Alan Ritchson shared some snaps of his on-set meeting with the former first family to Instagram on Tuesday morning, joking, “So our Reacher set got in the way of these legends.”
A pregnant woman who was declared brain-dead months ago has been taken off life support after giving birth to a baby. Adriana Smith was declared brain-dead in February after blood clots formed in her brain. At the time she was about 10 weeks pregnant. Since then, her family has been forced by Georgia state law to keep her on life support so that her body may carry the baby to term. The baby was delivered June 13 by C-section at Emory University Hospital, her mother, April Newkirk, told 11Alive. This Sunday, Smith’s family celebrated her 31st birthday. Smith was taken off life support this Tuesday. Under Georgia’s abortion ban, any fetus with a detected heartbeat, around six weeks of gestation, cannot be aborted. Since Smith was in stable physical condition, the hospital deemed that her case did not qualify as a “medical emergency.” “It’s torture for me,” Newkirk said last month. She expressed concern for Smith’s 7-year-old son, who assumed Smith was sleeping. The company that runs the hospital, Emory Healthcare, told the Associated Press that, “Our top priorities continue to be the safety and wellbeing of the patients we serve.”
Netflix has unveiled exciting new details on Netflix House, its upcoming, permanent entertainment venue concept. The theme park-adjacent experience will open its first spots in Philadelphia at the King of Prussia Mall and in Dallas at Galleria Dallas in late 2025, Netflix announced Tuesday. A third location is also slated to open in 2027 on the Las Vegas Strip at BLVD Las Vegas. The over 100,000-square-foot venues will feature immersive experiences built around Netflix’s most popular IPs including Squid Game, Stranger Things, and Wednesday. The Dallas location, for example, will feature a “Stranger Things: Escape the Dark” experience where guests can “journey into the ruins of Hawkins to find three missing townspeople,” per Netflix. A “Squid Game: Survive the Trials” experience will also be opening in Dallas where fans can test their luck playing the twisted games. Meanwhile, in Philadelphia, guests can expect to enjoy “Wednesday: Eve of the Outcasts,” a “school carnival” that falls under “Wednesday’s spell” and “One Piece: Quest for the Devil Fruit,” an experience built around the hit anime series. The two locations will also each have a Netflix Bites eatery, a restaurant inspired by Netflix shows and characters. The streaming giant plans to build more installations for shows like Bridgerton and Money Heist in the future as it expands its “Netflix House” experience, per Variety.