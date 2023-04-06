CHEAT SHEET
U.S., NATO Plans to Aid Ukraine Leak on Social Media
American and NATO plans to assist the Ukrainian army in an offensive against Russia were leaked on Twitter and Telegram this week, Biden administration officials tell The New York Times. The documents are still public, despite the Pentagon’s continued efforts to have the posts removed, according to the Times. The documents are reportedly five weeks old, do not contain details of how, when or where Ukraine plans to launch the offensive, and appear to be altered to overstate U.S. estimates of Ukrainian troops killed and understate estimates of Russian troops killed. Military analysts told the newspaper that the leak and modifications may be a ploy from the Russian government to spread disinformation.