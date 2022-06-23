U.S. Naval Reserves Sailor Arrested for Storming Capitol With Proud Boys Pals
SINKING FEELING
A Petty Officer in the United States Naval Reserves has been arrested in Virginia after detailing to an undercover agent how he stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, with friends from the Proud Boys. Hatchet Speed, who was born Daniel Abraham Speed, unwittingly shared his exploits with an undercover FBI employee in March, court documents show. Speed told the fed that he had “made it to the Rotunda down below” and said that going to the Capitol was “always the plan” after then-President Donald Trump’s Ellipse speech. After expressing disappointment that more people hadn’t turned up to join the riot, Speed added that “it should have gotten to the point where Nancy Pelosi should have resigned out of fear for her life,” according to court documents.